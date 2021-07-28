As Per Latest Study, Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Growing Massively By 2019-2026 | Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Mylan , UCB, Novartis, Others.

The market intelligence report on the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market was valued at USD 5.65 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.03 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. These systems are an excellent alternative to the oral, intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes, where medications are administered through the skin for therapeutic purposes. This industry has witnessed the development of new adhesives, molecular absorption enhancers, and penetration enhancers that are expected to improve skin permeability, which will expand the range of transdermally administrable drugs. New technology, such as the improved micro-needle supply, makes it easy to carry the drug through the skin without feeling pain. The market is divided into five categories according to the applications, namely pain management, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, cardiovascular diseases and other applications such as smoking cessation, vertigo and the treatment of overactive bladder. By 2018, the pain management segment is expected to represent the majority of the market for transdermal drug delivery systems.

Key participants include Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), and GlaxoSmithKline (UK). Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US).

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Patches

Semisolid formulations

Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Thermal

Iontophoresis

Electroporation

Ultrasound

Electric Current

Microporation

Mechanical Arrays

Radio Frequency

Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pain Management,

Central Nervous System Disorders,

Hormonal Applications,

Cardiovascular Diseases

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

Transdermal Drug Delivery System market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 4.3 % and 4.2% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is the key factor in accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, Patches is dominating the target market which holds 43.9% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and European regions.

Little technological advance in the transdermal drug delivery market is related to the modification of transdermal patch design, incorporation of pressure-sensitive adhesives, and permeation enhancers.

Technological inventions such as the inclusion of micro-needles assemblies in patches improve the accuracy of medication delivery.

Miniaturized and advanced transdermal patches and reservoir-type transdermal patches that deliver a precise dose of medication should also enhance the growth of the transdermal drug delivery market over the forecast period…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

