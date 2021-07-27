Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Forecast and Growth 2018–2027|Accenture PLC, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs

The global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 62.5 Bn by 2027.

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection resulting in decreased operational costs.

Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market together with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services. Moreover, with the rise in networks, services, and solutions, telecom operators sustain high operational costs. Therefore, growing operating costs are producing demand for advanced telecom billing and revenue management solutions. The factors that are supporting the growth of the market also include a rapidly growing telecommunication sector, deployment of various innovative services, and a growing number of customers.

Company Profiles

Company Profiles

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is contributing to the biggest share of this market, followed by Europe and then North America. The Asia Pacific leads the telecom billing and revenue management market, owing to factors such as improving needs for innovative billing and revenue management solutions and services, high growth of the telecom industry in the last decade, and increasing data consumption trends and increasing mobile penetration in the emerging market. China and India are the potential countries in terms of modern technologies, the standard of living, infrastructure, etc. China dominates the telecom billing and revenue management market in the Asia Pacific, also is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Lucrative Regional Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

Telecom operators and CSPs worldwide are facing complexity in managing systems, scaling network infrastructure and catering to the ever-increasing consumer base. Attaining high operational efficiency along with improved revenue management and collection is one of the top priorities and requirements for the telecom operators and CSPs. Efficient cloud-based billing solutions provide telecom operators and CSP’s ease to effectively monitor subscriber service usage according to the service plans and charge accordingly. It helps CSPs to manage their payments, accounts and help them to build, plan and optimize their networks while supporting companies to manage a high number of simultaneous transactions and customer requests.

The constant urge and requirement for providing rich communication services and improved high-quality customer experiences are cajoling telecom billing and revenue management solution and services providers to further develop such solutions and services, which are compatible and at-par for full filling the dynamic requirement and demand of end-users with improved scalability, flexibility, and functionality. Efficient and flexible billing and revenue management solutions help the CSP’s to monetize the data and service usage further, providing company with improved real-time data analytical capabilities and efficiency to channelize their revenue streams by further providing customized solutions. It also helps CSPs to efficiently manage the growing subscriber’s billing and charging processes through an effective single platform.

The market for global telecom billing and revenue management market by component is segmented as solutions and services. The solution segment holds the major market share of the global telecom billing and revenue management market. The solutions for telecom billing and revenue management monetize subscription and usage-based business models with swiftness. The solution provides billing flexibility at each level of the account hierarchy. The solution also offers features such as multi-party billing and flexible bill formatting. These help telecom billing and revenue management process more transparent with flexible, scalable, and highly-automated solutions for billing, invoicing, and revenue management. It captures and monitors subscription orders to ensure delivery and billing accurateness, addresses contract changes and billing cycles automatically.

The telecom billing and revenue management market on the basis of type is segmented as telecom billing, cloud billing, and IoT billing. The telecom billing segment led the telecom billing and revenue management market. Telecom billing is the process of collecting and grouping the telecom based products and services; it is also responsible for gathering consumption of data, calculating charging and billing information, generate bills to customers and process their payments and handle debt collection. The complication associated with the mobile device technologies and pricing plans provided by the telecom service providers eventually paved the way for the growth of efficient and robust telecom billing solutions. This solution supports communication service providers and telecom operators to enhance their billing and charging procedures, revenue leakage detection, prevents and detect frauds, helps partner management, and improves revenues.

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market by Type

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global telecom billing and revenue management market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Accenture’s announced its partnership with SAP for the development of SAP Cloud especially for Utilities. This service allows the companies to manage business processes and customer services efficiently.

2019: Nokia announced its partnership with Hutchison 3 Indonesia (3ID), to offer IoT coverage to enterprises in Indonesia. With this partnership the two companies providing fully virtualized Nokia Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service for permitting the enterprise customers of several industries to launch end-to-end IoT solutions.

2019: Amdocs announced its partnership with Vodafone Germany, for modernizing the operations systems and digital business, customer journeys and business processes across all touchpoints and channels by reducing business complexity.

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Component

Solution Billing Management Account Management

Services Professional Services Managed services



Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Type

Telecom Billing

Cloud Billing

IoT Billing

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



