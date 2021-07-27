Organ Preservation Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During – 2027

Organ preservation consists of removal of organs from the bodies, and their storage for transplantation. Organ preservation systems are designed and maintained to meet the biological environment such as, temperature and oxygen to store particular organ. Different body organs need specific storage conditions which maintains their anatomical and physiological processes.

Increasing prevalence of multiple organ failure in geriatric population, technological innovations, and rising government & NGO initiatives to encourage organ donation are the factors that are expected to drive the market of organ preservation during the coming years. Normothermic machine perfusion as advanced paradigm for organ preservation is expected to provide vast scope of opportunity for the growth of organ preservation market during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Bridge to Life Ltd.

2. Paragonix Technologies Inc.

3. 21st Century Medicine

4. Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

5. Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC

6. Lifeline Scientific

7. Preservation Solutions, Inc.

8. XVIVO Perfusion

9. Waters Medical Systems, LLC

10. OrganOx Limited

The organ preservation market is segmented based on technique as, hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS) technique, and normothermic machine perfusion. Based on the preservation solution, the market is categorized as custodiol HTK, University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution), perfadex and other preservation solutions. Based on the organ type, the organ preservation market is classified as kidneys, liver, lung, heart and other organs.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global organ preservation market based on technology, product, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall organ preservation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global organ preservation market. The major driving factors driving the growth of the market in this region are availability of better organ preservation facilities, rise in research & development activities, and availability of skilled professionals. Additionally, rising geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic diseases is further augments growth of the market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate in the market, due to growing customer base, rising organ donation awareness, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

