Oat Protein Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2019-2027: Harke Group, Lantmännen, Provital Group, Croda International Plc

The “Global Oat Protein Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Isolate and Concentrate), Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Other), and Geography” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of oat protein market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant oat protein players in the market and their key developments.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007408/

The global oat protein market is accounted to USD 48,241.1 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for USD 68,222.4 thousand by 2027. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global oat protein market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing food, beverage industry in countries such as Italy, France, and the UK, among others. Additionally, Europe has a well-established cosmetic industry, and the demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry is growing over the past few years. This factor is projected to propel the demand for oat protein. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of oat protein coupled with a surge in demand for plant-based protein are the key factors boosting the oat protein market in Europe. Companies such as Harke Group and Lantmännen have a strong presence in the Europe regions.

The oat protein market on the basis of the forms categorized into isolates and concentrates. In 2018, concentrate oat protein segment dominated the market. Oat protein concentrates is produced by extracting protein from oat using heat and acid or enzymes. These typically supply 60–80% protein, with the remaining 20–40% composed of fat and carbs. The concentrate oat protein is the least processed type of protein powder. Oat protein concentrate tends to be the cheapest option, but they also offer the least amount of protein as compared to oat protein isolates because they contain more of other ingredients. These extra ingredients can include fat, cholesterol, lactose, and gluten.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007408/

The global oat protein market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global oat protein market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In addition, Russia and Germany in the Europe region is expected to significantly drive the oat protein market. Some of the major players in the oat protein market include Harke Group, Lantmännen, Provital Group, Croda International Plc., Oat Tech, Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Givaudan S.A., Lonza Group, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., Ltd.

Strategic Insights

Strategic market initiatives such as expansion has positively impacted the growth of the global oat proteins market. The recent development in the global oat proteins market is listed below:

2019: Fazer Group has executed its growth strategy and acquire Kaslink, an expert in oat products.

2018: Lantmännen acquired the Kimstad, Sweden-based oat ingredients business of Tate & Lyle P.L.C. It includes an oat mill that has capacity of 55,000 tons and an oat ingredients manufacturing facility that produces oat protein, beta glucan and oat flour.

2015: Fazer has invested in expansion of Finnish oats and also has spent five million euros in expanding the oat mill in Lahti

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007408/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global oat protein market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald