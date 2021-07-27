Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market Competitive Analysis and Growth Strategies to 2027: DSM,Collagen Solutions Plc.,Croda International Plc.,Advanced Biomatrix Inc,Collagen Matrix, Inc.

The Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market accounted for US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027.

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global Medical and Research Grade Collagen market. The demand for medical and research grade collagen is projected to boost in these countries over the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the people. The higher health expenditure of the people due to high income further leads to an increasing demand for medical and research grade collagen in the Europe region. The European market is characterized by the presence of players such as DSM, Collagen Solutions Plc, Croda International Plc., Advanced Biomatrix Inc, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Innocoll Holdings Plc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nitta Gelatin, Na Inc., and Rousselot, among others.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007516/

Company Profiles

DSM

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Croda International Plc.

Advanced Biomatrix Inc

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Innocoll Holdings Plc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.

Rousselot

Collagen is the major fibrous protein in the extra-cellular matrix and connective tissues. Approximately, more than 80% of the skin is composed of collagen. Collagen is also the main component of the ligaments and tendons. Collagen can be used as a biological skin substitute. Biological properties such as low antigenicity, no toxicity, and minimal biodegradation make it a favorable biomaterial in applications such as reconstructive surgeries. Collagen scaffolds have been widely used in the field of tissue engineering. The rise in the aging population across the world, and growing incidences of age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, cancer, etc. is expected to drive the market for bio-materials such as collagen used in reconstructive surgeries.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007516/

Collagen is a widely recognized biomaterial used in the pharmaceutical and health care industry. Collagen can be molded into artificial implants, and scaffolds for regeneration of tissues owing to their excellent biocompatibility. The use of collagen as excipients for various forms of drugs, and as vector systems for the controlled release of active substances in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the sales of pharmaceutical and medical grade collagen. It is also used to enhance the elasticity and suppleness of the skin by repairing damage caused to skin by aging and exposure to sunlight and UV radiation. The primary medical application of collagen is catgut suture, which is derived from the intestinal collagen of bovines. Catgut sutures are used to promote wound healing. Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is anticipated to grow as it is widely used in surgical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries. Moreover, high demand for good-quality native collagen used as an ingredient in formulating creams and ointments as an anti-aging agent and skin rejuvenator is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The global medical and research grade collagen market by-products have been segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and others. The gelatin segment accounted for the largest share in the global medical and research grade collagen market. Gelatin is the heat-denatured type of collagen protein which contains collagen, which is used to make cartilage and bone. It is widely used as a common ingredient in several products such as food, cosmetics, medicine, and vaccines. During the past few years, research institutes were involved in bringing major innovations in regenerative medicine, cell research, and transplantation. The advanced techniques of combining gelatin with cells are making new treatment methods more effective. Gelatin is utilized for food, pharmaceutical, and photosensitized materials owing to its film-forming, water binding, and adhesive properties. These factors are known to propel the growth of the Medical and Research Grade Collagen market over the forecast period.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007516/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical and research grade collagen market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald