Kefir market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027: Bakoma Sp. z o. o.,Best of Farms LLC,Biotiful Dairy Ltd,Danone S.A,Hain Celestial

The global Kefir market accounted for US$ 1,374.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,258.5 Mn by 2027.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global Kefir market. The growth of the kefir market in this region is primarily attributed to a large consumer base present in the region and high awareness about the benefits of kefir among the users. Fermented milk originates from the Near East and subsequently became popular in Eastern and Central Europe. Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yogurt that is made from kefir grains, a specific type of hemophilic symbiotic culture. Kefir was originated in the North Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and Russia, where it is prepared by inoculating cow, goat, or sheep milk with kefir grains. Unlike yogurt, it is drinkable, and the kefir grains used to culture the milk contains a wider variety of starter culture microorganism. The key players operating in the Europe kefir market are Biotiful Dairy Ltd, Hain Celestial, and Lifeway Foods, Inc., among others.

Kefir, a mixture of milk and fermented kefir grains, is considered as an excellent source of probiotics. It contains high concentrations of vitamins and minerals and is also one of the significant sources of protein. It is also a good source of vitamin K, calcium, vitamin B12, biotin, enzymes, vitamin B9, and other nutritive contents necessary for proper body functioning. It contains adequate amounts of bacteria, which aid in the proper functioning of the digestive system. Kefir helps in stimulating the immune system and lowering cholesterol levels. It also helps in controlling the level of blood sugar and the reduction of body weight. Due to its health benefits, kefir is increasingly being used in the dairy, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements industry. The fermentation process helps enhance the health benefits of food, mainly due to its varied range of probiotics and increased bioavailability. The health benefits of kefir include improved gut health, bone health, skin health, and others. Therefore, health benefits associated with the consumption of kefir is projected to boost the kefir market growth.

Fermented dairy products are now also available in different flavors and added nutrition, and thus, people consider it to be healthier than yogurt. Moreover, the consumers in developed countries and developing countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, and China increasingly prefer fermented dairy drinks over other commercially available soft drinks. Fermented dairy beverages are beneficial for digestion and gut health, which is mainly attributed to their high nutrient and probiotics contents. Bioactive components, higher and nutritional value, are the factors propelling the demand for fermented dairy beverages. Digestive wellness associated with the consumption of fermented dairy beverages is another primary factor driving the sales of fermented dairy beverages. Over the past few years, consumers have become more aware of the correlation between diet and health, which is likely to boost the kefir market.

The global kefir market by application has been segmented into food products and beauty & wellness. The food products application accounted for the largest share in the global kefir market. Kefir is widely used in food products such as dairy products, sauce, dips, and dressings, kefir is used to make delicious cheese products, which acts as a healthy alternative to sour cream and cream cheese. Milk kefir cheese is made up of strained milk kefir, which is high in probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, and low in lactose. In creamy dressings, it is used in place of buttermilk, sour cream, and yogurts. Due to its acidity and fat content, it makes a great salad dressing; further, the addition of herbs, spices, and garlic adds value to it. Therefore, the extensive usage of kefir in the production of foods boosts the overall kefir market globally. These factors are boosting the kefir market and provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the kefir market.

