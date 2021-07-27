Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Forecast and Growth 2020–2025 – DAQRI, Google Inc., Laster Technologies

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Bn in 2016.

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business, and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world, and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment.

AR and VR were in the talks of investments in 2015, giant companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google and others having invested in this market are skeptical of the outcome till today. The slow growth in the adoption of this technology clearly shows 2016 offers huge opportunity for this market to grow further. The new interface of communication offered by AR and VR technology will overtake the markets of existing interfaces in activities such as shopping, education, browsing internet, live shows and many others. Higher adoption rate is found in regions such as North America, Europe and followed by APAC and others. The early adopting industries include healthcare, defense, designing or architecture, logistics, manufacturing, and services. Some of the key opportunities include. One of the future driving applications is labor training. AR is expected to play a vital role in training and developments of new recruits, it renders more flexibility to understand the operations of machineries, systems and other utilities. Thus, the growing scope of application of AR and VR application across different industry vertical is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the augmented reality and virtual reality market players in the coming years.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – Strategic Insights

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global augmented reality and virtual reality market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players augmented reality and virtual reality market landscape are listed below:

2016: Augmented Pixels announced about their R&D for manual operations of the drones based on SLM SDK. This research mainly focus on increasing the accurateness of co-piloting and reducing the uncertainty of crashing because of clarity and intuitive interface.

2016: DAQRI, LLC launched its flagship product DAQRI Smart Helmet that runs on sixth Gen Intel Core m7 processor and RealSense technology by Intel. DAQRI Smart Helmet is an industrial machine human interface that allows real-time information comprising Mixed Reality and Augmented work instructions, mapping, safety information to maximize productivity, safety and welfare for workers in different industrial environments.

2015: the company Augmented Pixels launched an app for 4D Cityscape and National Geographic named as 4DCityscape National Geographic Ancient Civilizations which will advance human interaction with puzzles. This App was based on the augmented reality technology to enhance the education and gaming experiences.

GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components

Sensors

Semiconductor Components

Others (Displays, HMD, etc.)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-User Industry

Real Estate and Architecture

Medical

Entertainment

Industrial

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Retails, Travel, Marketing, etc.)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – Company Profiles

DAQRI LLC, Augmented Pixels Inc.,EON Reality Inc, Innovega, Inc., Catchoom, Laster Technologies, Layar B.V., Total Immersion, Vuzix Corporation, Zugara, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Blippar, Oculus VR LLC, Microsoft Corporation,Google Inc.

