Social Media Analytics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | IBM, Brandwatch, Adobe Systems, Oracle, Netbase Solutions, Salesforce, GoodData

Global Social Media Analytics Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.

The Social Media Analytics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Brandwatch, Adobe Systems, Oracle, Netbase Solutions, Salesforce, GoodData, Clarabridge, SAS Institute, Talkwalker, Unmetric, Crimson Hexagon, Cision US, Digimind, Simply Measured, Sysomos, etc.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Multichannel Campaign Management

Competitor Benchmarking

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Measurement

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

