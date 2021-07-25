The Global Military Aviation MRO Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.60% to Value US$29.6 Billion by 2028

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “The Global Military Aviation MRO Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The expenditure on Military Aviation MRO sector is expected to be driven by internal and external security threats, aging military fleet globally, territorial disputes, and modernization initiatives undertaken by the Armed Forces across the world.

Synopsis

The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aviation MRO, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

The military aviation MRO market is estimated to value US$22.9 billion in 2018, and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.60% to Value US$29.6 Billion by 2028 and cumulatively value US$268.5 billion.

The market consists of five segments: Multi-role Aircraft MRO, Transport Aircraft MRO, Multi-mission Helicopter MRO, UAV MRO and Transport Helicopter MRO.

The market is expected to be dominated by the Multi-role Aircraft MRO segment, which will account for 58.6% of the market, followed by Transport Aircraft MRO and Multi-mission Helicopter MRO with shares of 24.3% and 10.4% respectively.

During the forecast period, North America region is projected to account for a share of 72.6%. North America will be followed by Asia Pacific, which is projected to account for 12% of the global market. Europe is expected to account for the third largest market with a total share of 9.9%.

The Middle East, Latin America and Africa are projected to capture 4.2%, 0.9%, and 0.4% of the global military aviation MRO market respectively, over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Boeing

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab

Airbus Group

General Atomics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

DynCorp International Inc

Pratt & Whitney

Raytheon

Table of Content

Global military aviation MRO Market – Overview 12

Global military aviation MRO By Region, 2018-2028

Global military aviation MRO By Segment, 2018-2028

Market Dynamics 15

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Global military aviation MRO Market – Segment Analysis28

Segment Analysis: Multi-role Aircraft MRO 31

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: Transport Aircraft MRO 32

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: Multi-mission Helicopter MRO 33

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: UAV MRO 34

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: Transport Helicopter MRO 35

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Global military aviation MRO Market – Regional Analysis36

Global military aviation MRO – Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028

Regional Analysis: North America 38

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific 40

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Europe42

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Middle East44

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Latin America 46

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Africa48

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Global military aviation MRO Market – Trend Analysis50

Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores

Global military aviation MRO – Country Overview, 2018 & 2028

Leading Segments in Key Countries

Country Analysis – 12 leading countries

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028

Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028

Major Suppliers

Segmental Analysis

Military Aviation MRO Market – Future Outlook (The Road Ahead) 126

Key Programs Analysis 128

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis 141

Competitive analysis – 9 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

Strategic Alliances and Contracts

Disclaimer 204

