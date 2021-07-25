The Global Military Aviation MRO Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.60% to Value US$29.6 Billion by 2028
The expenditure on Military Aviation MRO sector is expected to be driven by internal and external security threats, aging military fleet globally, territorial disputes, and modernization initiatives undertaken by the Armed Forces across the world.
Synopsis
The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aviation MRO, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Scope
- The military aviation MRO market is estimated to value US$22.9 billion in 2018, and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.60% to Value US$29.6 Billion by 2028 and cumulatively value US$268.5 billion.
- The market consists of five segments: Multi-role Aircraft MRO, Transport Aircraft MRO, Multi-mission Helicopter MRO, UAV MRO and Transport Helicopter MRO.
- The market is expected to be dominated by the Multi-role Aircraft MRO segment, which will account for 58.6% of the market, followed by Transport Aircraft MRO and Multi-mission Helicopter MRO with shares of 24.3% and 10.4% respectively.
- During the forecast period, North America region is projected to account for a share of 72.6%. North America will be followed by Asia Pacific, which is projected to account for 12% of the global market. Europe is expected to account for the third largest market with a total share of 9.9%.
- The Middle East, Latin America and Africa are projected to capture 4.2%, 0.9%, and 0.4% of the global military aviation MRO market respectively, over the forecast period.
Reasons to buy
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military aviation MRO market over the next ten years
- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different military aviation MRO segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global military aviation MRO market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Military Aviation MRO ministries of different countries within the global military aviation MRO market
- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top military aviation MRO solution providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available
Companies Mentioned
- Boeing
- BAE Systems Plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Saab
- Airbus Group
- General Atomics
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- DynCorp International Inc
- Pratt & Whitney
- Raytheon
Table of Content
Global military aviation MRO Market – Overview 12
Global military aviation MRO By Region, 2018-2028
Global military aviation MRO By Segment, 2018-2028
Market Dynamics 15
Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth
Global military aviation MRO Market – Segment Analysis28
Segment Analysis: Multi-role Aircraft MRO 31
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segment Analysis: Transport Aircraft MRO 32
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segment Analysis: Multi-mission Helicopter MRO 33
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segment Analysis: UAV MRO 34
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segment Analysis: Transport Helicopter MRO 35
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Global military aviation MRO Market – Regional Analysis36
Global military aviation MRO – Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028
Regional Analysis: North America 38
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific 40
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Europe42
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Middle East44
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Latin America 46
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Regional Analysis: Africa48
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Top Suppliers
Global military aviation MRO Market – Trend Analysis50
Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores
Global military aviation MRO – Country Overview, 2018 & 2028
Leading Segments in Key Countries
Country Analysis – 12 leading countries
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028
Change in market share, 2018-2028
Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028
Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028
Major Suppliers
Segmental Analysis
Military Aviation MRO Market – Future Outlook (The Road Ahead) 126
Key Programs Analysis 128
Description of key programs
Delivery period, units and total expenditure
Competitive Landscape Analysis 141
Competitive analysis – 9 leading companies
Major Products and Services
Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
Strategic Alliances and Contracts
Disclaimer 204
