Renewable Energy Market 2020 – Global Industry Applications Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Renewable Energy market will register a 9.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 800880 million by 2025, from $ 558290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Renewable Energy business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Renewable Energy market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Renewable Energy value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Hydro & Ocean Energy
Wind Energy
Solar Energy
Bio-energy
Others
Hydro & Ocean Energy has the largest market share segment, with Wind Energy the fastest growing segment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Others
Industry was the most widely used field, accounting for 44.56%
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Enel
Duke Energy
Vattenfall AB
Tokyo Electric Power
Xcel Energy
Iberdrola
Exelon Corporation
ACCIONA
Hawaiian Electric
RWE Group
China Huaneng Group
China Energy
SDIC Power Holdings
Innergex
Invenergy
EnBW
China Resources Power
China Three Gorges Corporation
Tata Power
China Datang Corporation
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Renewable Energy by Players
4 Renewable Energy by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Renewable Energy Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
