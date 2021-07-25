Global Smart Lighting Market to Grow at A CAGR of 18.9% To Forecast 2026
Global Smart Lighting Industry
The Global Smart Lighting market stood at USD 7.9 billion is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period.
Overview
The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Smart Lighting Market and the key market trends. The market research comprises historical and current market data, demand supply scale, product details, price trends, and major players of the industry. The study is conducted with a primary focus on the market size by volume and value, geographical segmentations, and on the basis of application type and geography.
Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in Technology to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Smart Lighting is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players Digital lumens, Legrand S.A, Acuity brands INC, Silver Spring Inc., and Zumtobel. Other key players in the market include Lutron electronics, Encelium technologies, Osram GmbH, Royal Philips, and Honeywell.
Regional Description
The report covers the Global Smart Lighting Market distribution based on its geographical reach. The highest value products, factors affecting their growth, and micro and macroeconomic trends are analysed in the study. This study is conducted with regards to obtaining a thorough and accurate insight into the Global Smart Lighting Market. The geographical scope covered in the market includes North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and others
Report covers:
- Comprehensive research methodology of Global Smart Lighting Market.
- This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Smart Lighting Market.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Smart Lighting Market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Some points from table of content:
1. Global Smart Lighting Market Methodology and Scope
2. Global Smart Lighting Market – Market Definition and Overview
4 Global Smart Lighting Market – Market Dynamics
5 Global Smart LightingMarket – Industry Analysis
6 Global Smart Lighting Market – By Product type
7 Global Smart LightingMarket – By Lighting Source
7.4 Incandescent
8 Global Smart LightingMarket – By Application
9 Global Smart LightingMarket – By Region
10 Global Smart LightingMarket – Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Digital lumens*
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Product Portfolio and Description
11.1.3 Key Highlights
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.2 Legrand S.A
11.3 Acuity brands INC
11.4 Silver Spring Inc.
11.5 Zumtobel
11.6 Lutron electronics
11.7 Encelium technologies
11.8 OsramGmbH
11.9 Royal Philips
11.10 Honeywell
12 Global Smart LightingMarket – Premium Insights
13 Global Smart LightingMarket – DataM
