Global Mining Drill Bit Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast 2020 to 2024

Drilling bits are boring tools that drill through and penetrate soft and hard rock materials. They are used in mining, quarrying, tunneling, construction, well drilling, geological exploration, and blasting applications. The analysts forecast the global mining drill bit market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mining drill bit for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the mining drill bit sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global mining drill bit market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global mining drill bit market is segmented into:

– Steel Drill Bit

– Diamond Drill Bit

– Tungsten Carbide Drill Bit

Based on application, the mining drill bit market is segmented into:

– Underground Mining

– Surface Mining

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global mining drill bit market are:

– Atlas Copco AB

– Brunner & Lay, Inc.

– Caterpillar Inc.

– Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co., Ltd.

– DATC Group

– Epiroc AB

– Everdigm

– Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment Co., Ltd.

– JSI Rock Tools Co., Ltd.

– Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

– Robit Plc

– Rockmore International, Inc

– Sandvik AB

– Western Drilling Tools Inc

– Xiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., Ltd

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global mining drill bit market.

– To classify and forecast global mining drill bit market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global mining drill bit market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global mining drill bit market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global mining drill bit market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global mining drill bit market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of mining drill bit

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to mining drill bit

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with mining drill bit suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Summary

Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Scope of the Report

Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology

Chapter Five: Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

Chapter Six: Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Product 2014-2024

7.2 Global Technical Grade Mining Drill Bit Market

7.3 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Mining Drill Bit Market

7.4 Global Food Grade Mining Drill Bit Market

Chapter Eight: Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Application 2014-2024

8.2 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Chemical Intermediates Segment

8.3 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Food & Beverages Segment

8.4 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Industrial Auxiliaries Segment

8.5 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Oil & Gas Segment

8.6 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Pharmaceuticals Segment

8.7 Global Mining Drill Bit Market by Textile & Leather Segment

Chapter Nine: Drivers & Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Mining Drill Bit Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Eleven: Mining Drill Bit Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Twelve: Mining Drill Bit Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Thirteen: Mining Drill Bit Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Fourteen: Mining Drill Bit Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Fifteen: Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 Atlas Copco AB

15.2 Brunner & Lay, Inc.

15.3 Caterpillar Inc.

15.4 Changsha Heijingang Industrial Co., Ltd.

15.5 DATC Group

15.6 Epiroc AB

15.7 Everdigm

15.8 Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment Co., Ltd.

15.9 JSI Rock Tools Co., Ltd.

15.10 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

15.11 Robit Plc

15.12 Rockmore International, Inc

15.13 Sandvik AB

15.14 Western Drilling Tools Inc

15.15 Xiamen Prodrill Equipment Co., Ltd

