Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market: Top Key players Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories.

The Business Research Company’s Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global antiemetics and antinauseants market was valued at about $3.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.57 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2022.

The antiemetics and antinauseants market consists of sale of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs and related services. Antiemetic and antinauseant drugs prevent, control or treat, nausea and vomiting caused in general or by other medications, frequent motion sickness, infections, stomach flu or chemotherapy. These drugs block signal messages to the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting thus reducing the symptoms of nausea or vomiting.

Major players in the global antiemetics and antinauseants market are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories.

The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatment to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment. Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports in 2018, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year.

Lack of awareness about the variety of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs that are available in the market among the practitioners restrains the market. Despite the presence of a range of drugs, the practitioners prescribe the similar drugs to treat patients with different conditions of nausea. Popularity of only a few drugs leads to lower the demand of other drugs and thus restricts the overall growth of this market. For example, the American Society of Clinical Oncology released its first guideline in the ‘Choosing Wisely’ (CW) 2013 campaign to prevent and discourage the overuse of expensive and similar kind of antiemetic drugs for all ailments.

