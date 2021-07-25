Future of the Australian Defense Industry 2020 Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

The Future of the Australian Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Australian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Australian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Australian defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Australian defense industry.

Scope

– The government remains committed to building strong defense capabilities. Australia’s defense budget recorded a CAGR of 0.56% during the historic period, from US$27.2 billion in 2014 to US$27.8 billion in 2018.

– Modernization initiatives and advanced equipment procurement programs – as outlined in white papers published by the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) – will drive expenditure.

– According to one white paper, the country is expected to undertake a number of modernization and procurement programs over the coming decade. Participation in a number of UN peacekeeping operations will also fuel the country’s defense expenditure, propelling the budget from US$29 billion in 2019 to US$39.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10%.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Australian defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers . This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Australian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts

Companies Mentioned:

Thales Australia

Boeing Defense Australia

Lockheed Martin Australia

Raytheon Australia

Austal Ltd

Saab Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems Australia

Navantia

Airbus Group Australia Pacific, ASC.

