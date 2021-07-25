Contact Center Market Surge at 4.5% CAGR to 2025 | Teleperformance, Acticall (Sitel), Transcom, Convergys (Stream), West Corporation

Global Contact Center Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Contact Center market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 37510 million by 2025, from USD 31490 million in 2019.

The Contact Center market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Teleperformance, Acticall (Sitel), Transcom, Convergys (Stream), West Corporation, Sykes Enterprises Inc., Comdata Group, Arvato, Atento, TeleTech Holdings Inc., Serco, Concentrix, etc.

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

The creation of the multi-media contact center reflects the confluence of exciting changes in technology and new developments in customer service thinking. The massive rise and appeal of the Internet have given birth to many new ways for customers to contact the companies they deal with. E-mail, text chat and a host of newer technologies give us more chances to engage in a dialogue with any company we choose in a matter of seconds.

Market Segment by Type, covers

24 hours

online service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecommunication

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Table of Content:

1 Contact Center Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Teleperformance

2.1.1 Teleperformance Details

2.1.2 Teleperformance Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Teleperformance SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Teleperformance Product and Services

2.1.5 Teleperformance Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Acticall (Sitel)

2.2.1 Acticall (Sitel) Details

2.2.2 Acticall (Sitel) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Acticall (Sitel) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Acticall (Sitel) Product and Services

2.2.5 Acticall (Sitel) Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Transcom

2.3.1 Transcom Details

2.3.2 Transcom Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Transcom SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Transcom Product and Services

2.3.5 Transcom Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Convergys (Stream)

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Contact Center Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Contact Center Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Revenue by Countries

8 South America Contact Center Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Contact Center by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Contact Center Market Segment by Application

12 Global Contact Center Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

