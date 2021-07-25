Competitive Intelligence Study 2019-2025– Insights Premade Pouch Packaging Mineral Supplements Market Challenges and New Trends

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Mineral Supplements Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc. (United States), NBTY Company (United States), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Atrium Innovations Inc. (Canada), Bayer (Germany), Amway (United States), Herbalife Nutrition (United States), Nu Skin Enterprises (United States) etc.

Summary:

Global Mineral Supplements Market Overview:

Vitamins and minerals are important nutrients because they perform hundreds of roles in the human body. Mineral supplements contain a combination of vitamins and minerals and sometimes other ingredients as well. Researchers have shown that more than one-third of Americans take mineral supplements. These supplements are often called multivitamin supplements. The people who need mineral supplements include pregnant women, who can’t eat a variety of food, who are sick, injured, who eat calorie-restricted diet and others. The increased importance of lifestyle disorders driving the mineral supplement market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc. (United States), NBTY Company (United States), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Atrium Innovations Inc. (Canada), Bayer (Germany), Amway (United States), Herbalife Nutrition (United States), Nu Skin Enterprises (United States) and Holland & Barrett (United Kingdom).

On the basis of geography, the market of Mineral Supplements has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by End-User, the sub-segment i.e. Male will boost the Mineral Supplements market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Mineral Supplements market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Growing Demand For Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Worldwide “. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “In August 2018, Herbalife Nutrition launched its New Mom Shake Booster. The Company formulated this product to meet the personalized nutrition needs of mothers of babies and toddlers.” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Mineral Supplements market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Market Size Estimation:

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Mineral Supplements market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Data Triangulation:

The overall market size is calculated using market estimation process, the market was further split into various segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering and arriving at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments, the market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been utilized, wherever applicable. The data have been triangulated by studying various influencing factors and trends identified from both demand and supply sides of various applications involved in the study. Along with this, the market size has been validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of People with Vitamin/Mineral Deficiency

Growing Awareness among People about Healthy Lifestyle

Increased Disposable Income of the People in Developing Countries

Market Trend:

Increased Accessibility to Mineral Supplements a Priority

Demand for Organic Supplements

Restraints:

Availability of Unauthenticated Products in the Market

Opportunities:

Growing Demand For Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Worldwide

Increase In The Amount Of Sports Complexes and Gyms

Growing World Population

Challenges:

Stringent Rules and Regulations of Various Government about Food Products

Major Market Developments:

In August 2018, Herbalife Nutrition launched its New Mom Shake Booster. The Company formulated this product to meet the personalized nutrition needs of mothers of babies and toddlers.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates both finished dietary supplement products and dietary ingredients. FDA regulates dietary supplements under a different set of regulations than those covering “conventional” foods and drug products. Under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA) FDA is responsible for taking action against any adulterated or misbranded dietary supplement product after it reaches the market.

Target Audience:

Mineral Supplements Manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers, Distributors, Government Body & Associations and End user

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Mineral Supplements market on the basis of product [Powder, Liquid, Granules and Others] , application [Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Others], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Mineral Supplements market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Mineral Supplements industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are .

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Mineral Supplements market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

