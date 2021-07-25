Chocolate Confectionery Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2026

Chocolate Confectionery Industry

Description

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market is accounted for $128.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $187.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for chocolates and declining price of cocoa beans which is used as raw material in the processing of chocolate items are driving the market growth. However, negative health connotations of chocolate will continue to undermine sales and increases in the price of imported raw materials such as cocoa butter and sugar are hindering the market.

Confectionery is divided into two broad and rather overlapping categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections. In addition, interesting packaging of products, innovative branding tricks and promotional events raising the demand for chocolates amongst consumers due to promotion and selling strategies are increasing the chocolate confectionery.The company also has conducted several marketing events.

Based on Composition, dark chocolate segment is anticipated to show a high growth rate due to growing demand for dark chocolate in emerging countries which will impact the expansion of the chocolate industry and increase in the seasonal sales thus boosting the dark chocolate segment during the estimated period. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing disposable incomes of the people in this region, huge population base and increasing focus on market players.

Some of the key players profiled in the Chocolate Confectionery Market include Arcor, Barry Callebaut, Blommer, DV Chocolate, Ferrero Group, Foley’s Candies LP, Hershey Foods, Honest Chocolate, Mars, Inc., Mars, Incorporated, Mondelēz International, Inc., Nestlé, Ooh La La Confectionery, Puratos and The Hershey Companyinclude.

Compositions Covered:

• Chocolate Creams

• Nut Chocolate

• Organic Chocolate

• White Chocolate

• Milk Chocolate

• Dark Chocolate

• Other Compositions

Product Types Covered:

• Chocolate lollipops

• Chocolate with Toys

• Molded Bars & Tablets

• Novelties

• Alfajores

• Bagged Selflines/Softlines

• Countlines

• Seasonal Chocolate

• Boxed Assortments

• Other Product Types

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Club Stores

• Confectionery Specialists/Shops

• Convenience Stores

• Discounters/Dollar Stores

• Drug Stores

• Health and Beauty Retailers

• Independent Small Grocers

• Online Retail

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

Applications Covered:

• Manufactory

• Restaurant and Coffeehouse

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Arcor

11.2 Barry Callebaut

11.3 Blommer

11.4 DV Chocolate

11.5 Ferrero Group

11.6 Foley’s Candies LP

11.7 Hershey Foods

11.8 Honest Chocolate

11.9 Mars, Inc.

11.10 Mars, Incorporated

11.11 Mondelēz International, Inc.

11.12 Nestlé

11.13 Ooh La La Confectionery

11.14 Puratos

11.15 The Hershey Company

Continued…

