Big Data in Tourism-Thematic Research

The tourism industry is confronted with an incredible abundance of information, which has the potential to completely transform the sector, as long as it is wisely, efficiently, and correctly analyzed and used.

Big Data solutions can help the tourism industry in various ways, such as –

– Increase the efficiency of internal operations;

– Travel, revenue, and investment management;

– Boost financial performance;

– Improve distribution management;

– Offer more personalized and tailored products and services;

– Target the right customers with the right offers and marketing campaigns;

– Help in the decision-making process;

– Improve quality of services and products; and

– Price dynamics, especially in the air travel sector and metasearch engines.

Scope

– This report analyses the impact of big data on tourism.

– It discusses how big data can potentially transform the sector.

– It identifies some of the market leading players in each category of the big data value chain.

Reasons to buy

– The report highlights some of the key players in the big data industry and where do they sit in the value chain.

– It identifies the main trends expected over the next two years in the big data theme.

– The report analyses the key segments of the big data value chain.

– It provides an industry analysis and explains how the big data industry is at the heart of virtually everything done online.

– The report also discusses the impact of big data on tourism through case studies and key recommendations for tourism companies and IT vendors.

– The report offers a technology briefing, to explain how big data is managed with new forms of data processing that are better suited to modern formats.

Companies Mentioned:

Amazon

Arista Networks

Cisco

Cloudera

Hortonworks

HP Enterprise

IBM

Intel

Google

Juniper Networks

Micron

MicroStrategy

Microsoft

NeoPhotonics

Nutanix

Nvidia

Oracle

Pure Storage

Red Hat

SAP

Software AG

Tableau

Talend

Vmware

Alpine Data Labs

Alteryx

Birst

Capsenta

Dataiku

DataVirtuality

Delphix

Denodo Technologies

Informatica

Logi Analytics

MarkLogic

PostgreSQL

Qlik

RapidMiner

Reltio

TIBCO

Hipmunk

Kayak

Marriott International

British Airways (BA)

Lufthansa

AccorHotels

Table of Content:

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Data trends 4

Industry growth trends 6

Hardware trends 7

Software trends 9

Big Data trends in tourism 10

VALUE CHAIN 13

Software 15

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 16

Mergers and acquisitions 19

Timeline 20

THE IMPACT OF BIG DATA ON TOURISM 22

Tourism case studies 22

Key recommendations for tourism companies 26

Key recommendations for IT vendors 26

COMPANIES SECTION 27

Public companies 27

Private companies 32

Tourism companies 34

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 36

GLOSSARY 38

APPENDIX: OUR ‘THEMATIC’ RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 42

