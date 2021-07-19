At US$ 3,000 Mn Reached Proton Therapy Systems Market With 15.2% CAGR Value In The Year of 2024

Growing prevalence of cancer has prompted medical organizations towards development and adoption of advanced treatment procedures, such as proton radiotherapy. The effectiveness of proton therapy continues to gain trust of cancer patients across the globe.

The procedure is known for successfully destructing tumor cells by damaging their DNA through a targeted deposition of high-energy radiation dosage onto the tumor. Furthermore, doctors treating cancer patients are also benefiting from the feasibility of proton therapy as it can be used in conjunction with other treatments.

Factors as such continue to promote the adoption of proton therapy for curing cancerous abnormalities. Persistence Market Research projects that by the end of 2024, the global market for proton therapy will bring in more than US$ 2,926.7 Mn in revenues.

In the report, titled “Proton Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” the global market for proton therapy is presently valued at closed to US$ 945 Mn and is projected to soar at a healthy CAGR of 15.2%. The report estimates that governments from all corners of the globe will continue to shore up their healthcare expenditure on cancer care facilities, which will incidentally boost the revenues in global proton therapy market. Additional benefits of availing proton therapy, compared to chemotherapy or radiation therapy, will also instrument a steadfast revenue growth for the market.

Based on a regional analysis compiled in the report, North America is projected to account for a little less than one-third share of global proton therapy revenues throughout the forecast period. However, Europe’s proton therapy market will dominate with close to 38% share and showcase revenue growth at 15.7% CAGR. The report has also profiled leading players in the global proton therapy market,

