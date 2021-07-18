High Demand for Neonatal Phototherapy Devices from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market between 2017 – 2025

Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Neonatal Phototherapy Devices as well as some small players.

Drivers and Trends

One of the key factors boosting the demand for neonatal phototherapy devices is the growing prevalence of neonatal jaundice. The increasing adoption of technology advanced medical devices as well as rising expenditure on Healthcare are some of the other factors that are assisting the neonatal phototherapy devices market to grow in various parts of the world. The growing initiative taken by governments to improve health care for new-borns and children will also ate the growth of this market. In addition to this the rising demand for effective treatment for neonatal jaundice, will subsequently drive the demand for neonatal phototherapy devices. Hospitals and Homecare settings are two of the end users of neonatal phototherapy devices.

There are a few factors which are hindering the growth of the global United phototherapy devices Market. One of the factors acting as a challenge is the stringent regulatory policies associated with product approvals. Loan approval rating time is acting as a challenge and restricting the growth of this Market. In addition to this the unavailability of new natal phototherapy devices especially in rural areas will also hamper the growth of this Market. Moreover, a lack of skilled professionals also pose a challenge.

Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global United phototherapy devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these the growth of the neonatal photo therapy devices Market is highest in North America on account of constant Innovation as well as adoption of Advanced Technologies as well as awareness among the people. The presence of sophisticated Healthcare infrastructure in North America is another key factor behind the growth of the market in this region. Europe is another key market for new devices on account of several initiatives taken by government as well as major Innovative products introduced by manufacturers in Europe. In the years to come, it is expected that asia-pacific will emerge as a lucrative market for neonatal phototherapy devices on account of the rising birth rate in countries such as China and India as well as advancements in the healthcare infrastructure in this region. Similarly Latin America is also expected to be a lucrative regional market in the years to come on account of the adoption of new technologies as well as an increase in the health care spending.

Companies Mentioned:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.), Novos Medical Systems (Turkey), General Electric Company (U.S.), Atom Medical Corporation (Japan), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Medela AG (Switzerland), BabyBloom Healthcare BV (Netherlands).

