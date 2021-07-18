Global POC HbA1C Testing Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s POC HbA1C Testing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The point of care (POC) hemoglobin (Hb) A1C testing market consists of sales of POC Hb A1C testing devices. The POC Hb A1C testing devices assess the average level of blood sugar over 2 to 3 months in an individual.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2571&type=smp

The global point of care (POC) hemoglobin (Hb) A1C testing market was valued at about $0.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.53 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2022.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the POC HbA1C testing market in 2017, followed by North America. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The POC HbA1C testing market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2571

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the POC HbA1C Testing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Technological advances in POC HbA1C tests are helping the laboratories to conduct the tests more efficiently. Major players in the market are investing in developing advanced devices to provide fast, accurate results in a short period thereby helping laboratories to manage the increase in demand for testing. For instance, in 2017, HemoCue introduced fully automated HbA1c 501 System that provides full information for diabetes management by monitoring the effect of diabetes medication as well as by evaluating the effectiveness of the overall treatment for the patients. Following the trend, Human introduced HumaNex A1c System as an automated HbA1c analyzer. These developments will increase the pace of the growth of the market.

Some of the major players involved in the POC HbA1C Testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Arkray Inc, Alere, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald