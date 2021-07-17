Visual Effects Market Set to Surge Significantly during 2019-2027 Autodesk Inc., Cinesite VFX Ltd., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Framestore Ltd., NaturalPoint, Inc. DBA OptiTrack, Red Giant LLC, Rodeo FX, Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Video Copilot and Final Image Inc., Vision Effects

Visual effects are the process of generating imagery or manipulation outside the context of a live action shot in movie making. The visual effects involve the integration of live action footage and computer-generated imagery to create environments, inanimate objects, animals, and others. The need for visual effects in the film making, gaming, and advertisement is boosting the demand for the visual effects market. Nowadays, visual effects (VFX) are the most advanced technology used in movies to give the scene a more realistic look. Hence, increasing the use of VFX in the making of movies, which propels the growth of the visual effects market.

The Visual Effects Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Visual effects are used in making movies, advertisements, games, and television shows. The increased use of laptops, smartphones, tablets, and televisions has resulted in the popularity of visual effects among the consumers, which boosts the growth of the visual effects market. Increasing demand for VFX in the media and entertainment industry is also propelling the growth of the market. Increasing the spending on visual effects by the film industry, growing demand for the high-quality video content, and increase the visual effects applications are expected to drive the growth of the visual effects markets.

Leading Key Players:

Autodesk Inc.

Cinesite VFX Ltd.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Framestore Ltd.

NaturalPoint, Inc. DBA OptiTrack

Red Giant LLC

Rodeo FX, Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Video Copilot and Final Image Inc.

Vision Effects, Inc.

The global visual effects market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, hardware, services. On the basis of type the market is segmented as simulation FX, animation, modelling, matte painting, compositing, motion capture, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as movies, television, gaming, and advertisements.

The Visual Effects Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

