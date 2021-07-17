Lecithin Market 2016-2022 / News, Demand And Opportunity

Lecithin is one of the most widely used food additives on the market today. It is a generic term for a variety of naturally occurring fatty compounds found in animal and plant tissues. Lecithin is composed of choline, fatty acids, glycerol, glycol-lipids, phospholipids, phosphoric acid and triglycerides lecithin was originally isolated from egg yolk. Today, it is regularly extracted from cottonseed, marine sources, milk, rapeseed, soybeans, and sunflower. Most of its use is centered on its ability to be a good emulsifier.

End-user/Technology

The end users include the pharmaceutical industry, where lecithin is taken as a medicine and is also used in the manufacturing of medicines. Lecithin is used for treating memory disorders, gallbladder disease, liver disease, depression, anxiety, high cholesterol, and eczema. It is often used as a food additive to keep certain ingredients from separating out. You may also see lecithin as an ingredient in some eye medicines. It is also used in the paint industry. Extraction is chemically done using solvents such as hexane, ethanol, acetone, petroleum ether, benzene, etc., or mechanically.

Market Dynamics

The lecithin market was valued at USD 784.5 Million in 2014. The lecithin market is expected to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2020, in terms of value. By 2020 the food segment in the lecithin market is projected to reach a value of 177.37 million tons. The increase in the applications of lecithin such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and food; growing demand for natural sources of ingredients are the drivers of the Lecithin Market; increasing consumer awareness and health concerns; and rise in consumption of convenience foods also create a growing market atmosphere.

The expenditure on convenience foods and healthcare products has increased with an increase in per capita income and change in the lifestyle conditions, thus resulting in increase in the demand for lecithin. All this provide for a good impetus for the Lecithin Market. The growing health awareness among consumers is supporting the demand for healthy fats, which is consequently driving the growth of the global lecithin market.

Market Segmentation

By the source from which it is obtained the segmentation is as follows -The largest segment is of Soy with the healthier perception of Soy. Sunflower based lecithin is also gaining popularity.

By where it has applications segmentation id – food, feed, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food is the largest segment.

The market can also be segmented on the basis of region with North America being the main market for lecithin. Europe is the second largest market. Asia-Pacific is also a fast growing market due to rising cases of obesity and more attention being paid to nutrition in the food products.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and South America are the geographical players. North America is the largest market for lecithin, with the United States making up the largest market share in the continent. Europe is the second largest market. There are growing opportunities in the developing countries specially the Asia-Pacific region.

Opportunities

There are opportunities in the dietary supplements industry, and with weight related diseases becoming a growing epidemic in developing countries, there is a growing demand in those nations. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for lecithin, in terms of both, value and volume, in 2015.

Restraints

The instability of the prices of raw materials is one major restraint of the industry due to its affects on the retail price of lecithin and its derived products. Another drawback is the religious restrictions placed by certain religions on consumption of lecithin.

Key Players

The following are the key players Cargill Incorporated- U.S., Archer Daniels Midland Company -U.S., Lipoid GmbH-Germany, E. I. duPont de Nemours Company -U.S., and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe Pvt. Ltd. -India.

