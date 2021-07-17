Ketchup Market 2016-2022 / Restraints, market demands And forecast

The Global Ketchup Market is estimated to grow from US$XX in 2017 to US$XX in 2022, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Ketchup is the general term for a sweet and tangy sauce typically made from tomatoes, sweetener, vinegar accompanied with seasonings and spices (commonly onions, allspice, coriander, cloves, cumin, garlic, mustard, celery, cinnamon, ginger etc.). These are commonly served with all kinds of fast foods like sandwiches, fries, burgers, grilled and fried meat etc. Most common of the ketchup is the tomato ketchup. It is commonly used as a base for the other sauces. The major end users are the food stores, restaurants, fast food centres and residential families.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064788

Market Dynamics

The following factors are crucial in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers: The concept and culture of fast food originally developed in the Western countries. But, with the increasing adoption of the western culture, it has spread throughout the globe. Ketchup is stapled with almost all the kinds of fast foods. Thus the ketchup market has secured a worldwide consumer market.

The affordable rates, convenience and the psychological gratification offered by the fast foods complimented by ketchups have become widely popular within the middle classes. The burgeoning middle class especially in the developing nations provide a major boost to the industry.

Tomato ketchup (the most popular of all the ketchups) with its agreeable flavour, unique regional variants and its versatility to be compatible with both homemade and outside food has managed to build its own consumer base. It is also known to provide several health benefits.

Market Restraints: The fast-rising use of other condiments like the mustard and barbecue sauce is a key restraint on the ketchup market.

Market Opportunities: The main market opportunity lies in introducing more packaging innovations, flavours, regional variants along with more advertisements to popularise the product and expand the consumer base.

Market Segmentation

The ketchup market can be broadly segmented into the following four segments:

By Product Ingredient Type

By Application

By Distribution Channel

Tomato Ketchup

Mushroom Ketchup

Mustard Ketchup

Fruit & Nut Ketchup

Others

Food Services Market

Direct family consumption and home cooking

Super Markets

HyperMarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Purchase

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064788

Geographic Analysis

The North America tops the global leaders’ chart commanding over more than one-third of the total market value. It is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the middle-east nations and Africa. The USA has the largest consumer market globally. Within Europe, UK, France, Germany, and Italy are significant markets. While in the Asia-Pacific region India, China and Japan are the major share holders. This region is also predicted to register the fastest growth rate in the next decade. Overall the consumption of the ketchup market is increasing at a promising rate in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America.

Key Players

Some of the major companies in the market are as follows: Nestle India Ltd., HJ Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Tate & Lyle plc., ConAgra Foods Inc., Lee KumKee, General Mills Inc., Premier Foods Plc.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald