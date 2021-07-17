High Demand for Marine Gensets from the Millennial Population to Foster the Growth of the Marine Gensets Market between 2017 – 2025

Marine Gensets Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Marine Gensets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Marine Gensets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Marine Gensets Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

Most marine gensets are fueled by diesel and this trend has been observed over the past decade or so. However, the introduction of alternative fuels and natural gas as fuel is likely to impact the diesel segment with marine gensets now turning to these newer power sources. Higher levels of air pollution causing restrictions on the usage of diesel has also hindered its application as a fuel for marine gensets. Nevertheless, marine gensets fueled by diesel offer a host of benefits such as safe storage of fuel, lower cost of maintenance, and longer lifespan of the engine. These advantages spell good news for diesel-fueled marine gensets.

Marine gensets are most often used in commercial vessels owing to rising maritime trade. The growing demand for natural gas, especially in India, South Korea, China, and Japan, has also ensured the increase in gas carrier commercial vessels.

Marine Gensets Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, the global marine gensets market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific has been a key contributor toward the overall market and is anticipated to continue doing so over the course of the forecast period. Rapid growth in this region can be attributed to the growth of the ship-building industry in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China. A steady rise in investments has been observed in these industries and this will result in the demand for marine gensets. Moreover, there has been a rise in gas carrier vessels in these countries owing to the increasing demand for natural gas. It has also been noted that leading companies in the marine gensets market have been expanding their manufacturing units here, in the form of new licenses and plants.

On account of being a mature market, Europe has been witnessing slow growth in the marine gensets market. Factors such as financial hurdles and recession have negatively impacted the demand for new vessels, thereby hitting the demand for marine generator sets. However, taking into consideration the region’s strength in ship building, experts anticipated that the market in Europe will gain momentum over the coming years, driven by a rise in oil and gas exploration activities.

Companies mentioned in the report

There are a number of global players operating in the marine genset market. These include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Wärtsilä (Finland), MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), Caterpillar Inc., (U.S.), and Cummins Inc. (U.S.). Recognizing the lucrative strength of developing economies across the globe, companies have been redirecting resources to expand operations into these countries and gain a larger share in the overall marine gensets market.

The marine gensets market report takes into consideration the various strategies adopted by companies in the marine genset market. These include new product development and launch, regional expansions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions.

