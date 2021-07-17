Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cancer Diagnostics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cancer diagnostic devices and equipment. Cancer diagnostic equipment is used to identify biomarkers, proteins and symptoms in order to detect a cancerous tumor in the patient. Cancer diagnostics market is segmented into companion diagnostics and molecular diagnostics.

The global cancer diagnostics market was valued at about $145.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $211.53 billion at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the cancer diagnostics market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The cancer diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Cancer Diagnostics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

AI-based cancer detection system is an emerging trend in the cancer diagnostics market. AI helps in improving the accuracy of image detection in diagnostic processes such as breast cancer and lung cancer diagnostics, by detecting the cancers in early stages. AI also reduces the instances of false positives in lung cancer screening, thus, improving the lung cancer detection accuracy. For instance, in 2018, researchers at the Naval Medical Center San Diego and Google’s AI research division Google AI, developed a reliable solution comprised of cancer-detecting algorithms used for autonomous evaluation of lymph node biopsies. This AI solution improved the accuracy of metastatic breast cancer detection to 99%.

Some of the major players involved in the Cancer Diagnostics market are Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

