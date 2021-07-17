Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share, Trends and Strategies By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Antibody Drug Conjugates Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.

The global antibody drug conjugates market was valued at about $1.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.98 billion at a CAGR of 27.4% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the antibody drug conjugates market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The antibody drug conjugates market in the same region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Antibody Drug Conjugates market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For instance, in March 2019, Astrazeneca entered into a global development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company for the proprietary antibody drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201). In April 2019, Shanghai Miracogen entered into an agreement with Netherlands based Synaffix to use its tools for building antibody drug conjugates. According to the deal, Miracogen is licensing two platforms from Synaffix which is expected to boost its product pipeline.

Some of the major players involved in the Antibody Drug Conjugates market are Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics, Inc., Oxford BioTherapeutics.

