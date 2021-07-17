Frozen Food Market 22016-2022 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The global frozen food market was valed over USD 250 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 311.9 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%. Busy lifestyle coupled with shifting preferences among consumers towards ready to cook meals owing to conveniences and hygiene is expected to remain a key driving factor for the overall industry.

Frozen products do not require added preservatives because microorganisms do not grow when the temperature of the food is below 9.5 C (15 F), which is sufficient on its own in preventing food spoilage.The increase of working women across the globe is the most crucial factor driving the consumption of frozen foods.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064767

A majority of women in the western regions continue to opt for ready-to-eat foods instead of wasting a lot of time on cooking meals. Easier availability of frozen foods has influenced the consumers into adding the frozen foods into their list of daily consumables.

The global frozen foods market can be fragmented on the basis the type of products. Frozen pizza, frozen bakery products & confectionary items, frozen fish or seafood, frozen potatoes, frozen ready-to-eat meals, and frozen meat. Frozen ready meals dominated the market during 2014, with a market share of 34%. The key drivers for the growth of this segments are the increasing number of older population (50 years and above) and children who favor instant meals rather than a fully cooked meal.

Frozen ready meals segment attained market value of US$ 29,361.3 million in 2013, which is anticipated to grow robustly by 2020-end. Frozen ready meals had the highest penetration in 2015 with a valuation of over USD 80 billion. Owing to busy lifestyles, consumers prefer easy cooking techniques.

Europe dominated the market during 2014 with a market share of around 34%. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth of 5.0% over the next eight years.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064767

Growing urbanization coupled with rising disposable income are the major factors in these countries. Emerging economies such as South Africa and Brazil are anticipated to witness significant growth regarding demand for these products.

The key players in this market are McCain Foods, Dole, Nestle, The Schwan Food Company, Rich Products Corporation, Heinz ConAgra Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., General Mills, BRF SA (Brazil), Tyson Foods Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pinnacle Foods Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kraft Foods Group Inc., and Unilever PLC.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald