Freeze Dried Food Market 2016-2022 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The global freeze-dried food market is valued at USD 46.94 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 66.53 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period of 2016-2021.

Freeze-dried food is the best dehydrated food, due to its superior texture and sensory quality after rehydration. Freeze-dried food products include fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, dairy products and other foods that can be successfully freeze-dried. Drying or dehydration is a process through which moisture or water content is removed from the food. Removing of water content from food makes them lighter and smaller. It helps in preservation of food for longer period of time. Freeze-drying works by freezing the material and then reducing the surrounding pressure to allow the frozen water in the material to sublime directly from the solid phase to the gas phase.

The main factor driving this market is the superior quality of its products when compared to other drying technology products. The final product has an excellent shelf-life without any added preservative. The increased shelf-life makes it a profitable product for the producers as well as the consumers. Rising demand of food products with longer shelf life coupled with the increasing demand of seasonal products across the year is supporting the growth of dried food market. Moreover, increasing demand of food manufacturers for preserving food product for longer period so that they could use it as an ingredient in their final product is also fuelling the demand of freeze-dried food market during the forecast period.

The freeze-dried product market is segmented by the product type that includes freeze-dried fruits, beverages, vegetables, dairy products, meat and sea food, and prepared foods. Fruits and vegetables are heat sensitive products, which are more prone to loss of vitamins and minerals when exposed to high temperature. Freeze-drying technology helps in maintaining the necessary antioxidants and vitamins during dehydration. This increases its importance among the drying techniques.

Freeze-dried fruits market holds the largest share among the freeze-dried food products, followed by vegetables and beverages. Freeze-dried beverages are further segmented into tea, coffee, and fruit beverages. The freeze-dried prepared food segment includes freeze-dried soups and prepared meals. This branch of the market is also growing at a fast rate due to the excellent nutrition and sensory quality, apart from its instant cooking ability.

North America holds the largest share in the market, with wide application in meat and beverages segment. Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa also hold a major share of the global market. The developing regions of Asia-Pacific are growing at a fast rate, due to the high demand of instant foods such as instant soups, instant meals, etc.

Some of the major players capturing the freeze-dried food market include Nestle, Asahi Group, OFD Foods, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Unilever.

