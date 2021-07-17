Drug of Abuse Testing Market in Europe – Industry Size, Leading Players and Future Analysis

According to P&S Intelligence, the growing awareness about drug and alcohol addiction among the youth, technological improvements in drug of abuse (DOA) testing products, and rising government initiatives are some notable factors strengthening the Europe drug of abuse testing market. The market generated a revenue of $1.7 billion in 2017, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Drug testing refers to the technical analysis of a biological specimen, such as saliva, urine, sweat, blood and breath, to detect the presence of cannabis, cocaine, and alcohol. The European DOA testing market is segmented by offering, sample type, distribution channel, and end user. Based on the offering, the market is categorized into products and services. Of these, during the 2018–2023 period, the services category is predicted to witness faster growth (CAGR of 11.1%) and expected to generate a revenue of more than $600.0 million by 2023.

Now, one of the key factors driving the market growth is technological advancements, which are boosting the testing product usage in multiple healthcare settings. To increase the sensitivity and offer detection of newly developed designer drugs, the testing products are being advanced. Also, the growing adoption of these products for medical and legal purposes has made it imperative to produce results with high confidence levels. For instance, smartphone breath analyzers, such as DrinkMate and BACtrack, are available in the market for testing breath alcohol content. These devices are handy and can transmit results via the wireless technology.

EUROPE DRUG OF ABUSE TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offering

Products Consumables Rapid test kits Assay kits and reagents Others Equipment Immunoassay analyzers Chromatography instruments Breath analyzers

Services

By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Others

By Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

By End User

Hospitals

Laboratories

Workplace

At-Home

Others

