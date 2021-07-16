Tumor Ablation Market 2019 merging Growth Factors, and Forecast 2026 | Galil Medical, Inc.; Misonix, Inc.; HealthTronics; Boston Scientific Corporation; Others

The market intelligence report on the Tumor Ablation market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tumor Ablation market was valued at USD 973.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.30 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2 %. The study covers Tumor Ablation therapy uses some form of energy like radiofrequency, heat, electricity or cold to destroy and remove a tumor. Tumor ablation has primarily been used for the treatment of esophageal squamous cell dysplasia, gastric antral vascular ectasia, radiation proctopathy, cholangiocarcinoma, and pancreatic neoplasia. Ablation is preferred over other methods of treatment such as conventional surgery due to multiple advantages like no skin incision minimal risk to patient, little to no pain inflicted and a short duration of hospital stay.

Key participants include Galil Medical, Inc.; Misonix, Inc.; HealthTronics; Boston Scientific Corporation; Medtronic Plc; SonaCare Medical; EDAP TMS S.A.; and Neuwave Medical, Inc.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Tumor Ablation market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Radiofrequency Ablation

Cryoablation

Microwave Ablation

Irreversible Electroporation

Other Ablation Technologies

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancer

Further key findings from the report suggest

Tumor Ablation market is growing at a CAGR of 12% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 0% and 10.9% CAGR, respectively. High cancer prevalence across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The Radiofrequency Ablation segment dominates the market with a 25% market share. It is also estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% as it is more preferably used for localized tumor ablation surgery especially for malignant liver cancer as it do not require longer period of hospital stay for the pre surgery observations

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 26.6% of the global Tumor Ablation market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to uncontrolled population growth, more aged population, adherence to unhealthy habits and diet and infinite pollution growth…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

