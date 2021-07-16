Informative Report on Breast Biopsy Device Market 2019 with key Players | Becton, Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., Others

The market intelligence report on the Breast Biopsy Device market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The recent study of reports and data suggests that the Breast Biopsy Device Market is expected to attain a market value of USD 1.37 Billion by the end the forecast frame registering a CAGR of 11.0%. Breast Biopsy refers to a diagnostic procedure to determine whether a small sample removed from the breast tissue is cancerous. It is regarded as the most effective methods for cancer diagnosis. It is found that about 70-80% of the biopsies are negative of cancer, but may diagnose conditions that are predispose to mammary carcinoma. Breast biopsy is recommended when a person is facing symptoms like a breast lump, sore breast, breast dimpling, peel appearance to breast and nipple discharge etc. The invasive surgical methods for breast biopsy has been found to be disadvantageous as it is painful and the patient will have to bear the psychological stress of false positive referrals.

Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard, Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., Hologic Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule Medical Devices LLC, Planmed OY, and Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson and Johnson)

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Breast Biopsy Device market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Needle Breast Biopsy Vacuum Assisted Surgery Core needle Biopsy Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Open Surgical Breast Biopsy Incisional Excisional



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Tables

Guidance Systems

Localization Wires

Punches

Markers

Sutures

Guidance Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mammography

Ultra sound

MRI

CT scan

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic Clinic

Hospitals

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The mammary carcinoma is found to be the most common invasive cancer among women and affects women in both developed and developing countries. Hence the target consumers for breast biopsy is women above the age of 40. The growing awareness of breast cancer has fueled the demand for this market

The American Cancer society has confirmed that there has been a decline in deaths caused by breast cancer reason being that cancer have been detected earlier through mammography, making it the most effective screening method

Currently the vacuum assisted breast biopsy has dominated over the market and is the fastest growing segment as it overcomes the drawbacks of the conventional needle based methods which is inherently characterized with inaccuracy. It is growing at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Key players involve themselves in the innovative product launch, market expansions and strategic acquisitions to capitalize their market share…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Reasons to buy Breast Biopsy Device Market Report: –

Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Breast Biopsy Device market scenario and trends.

Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.

Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Breast Biopsy Device Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.

It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.

