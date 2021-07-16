Global Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The orthobiologics devices and equipment market consists of sales of orthobiologics devices and equipment. Orthrobiologics devices are implants composed of cells and proteins naturally found in human body that provide accelerated healing by stimulating efficient regrowth of musculoskeletal tissues including bones, cartilage, tendons and ligaments. They consist of tissues and bone replacement materials used for recovery of ligaments, tendons, muscles and bones. Orthobiologics devices and equipment include demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone substitute, bone marrow aspirate concentrate and viscosupplementation.

The global orthobiologics devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.55 billion at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2022.

The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of orthobiologics devices and equipment market globally. According to the United Nations report in 2017, there were 962 million people aged over 60 across the globe, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged over 60 is expected to grow at a rate of about 3% every year.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Biodegradable implants are increasingly being used in orthobiologics treatment and trauma orthopedic surgeries. Biodegradable implants are used to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, and enhance the existing bone structure. Biodegradable products such as reabosorbable polymers composed of polyglycolic acid and poly lactic acid manufactured in the form of plates, screws, and pins are replacing traditional devices like plates and screws which are more expensive. Surgeons are preferring biodegradable implants to replace conventional implants, as biodegradable implants can be engineered to provide temporary support for bone fractures, can degrade at a rate matching new tissue formation, eliminate the need for second surgery, and highly useful in fracture fixation in children with less implant related infections.

Some of the major players involved in the Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment market are Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet.

