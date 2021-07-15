Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook 2020 to 2027 & Recent Development by BD, Amcor Limited, Capsugel, AptarGroup

Packaging is the technology of enclosing for protecting products for storage, distribution, sale and other use. Packaging protecting products from spoilage, leakage, breakage and also helps in identification of products. The pharmaceutical packaging is used to provide presentation, protection, identification, information, compliance, convince, integrity and stability of the product. Various materials are used in pharmaceutical packaging such as plastics, polymers, aluminum foil, glass and others.

The pharmaceutical packaging market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as rising R&D activities, growing demand for drug delivery devices & blister packaging and growth in demand for reusable and eco-friendly packaging. However, technological advancements to contribute to growth of pharmaceutical packaging and growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies are likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pharmaceutical packaging market with detailed market segmentation by product type, material and geography.

Some Of Major Key Players In Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

BD

Amcor Limited

Capsugel(Lonza)

AptarGroup, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

SCHOTT AG

WestRock Company

Berry Global Inc.

SGD Pharma

The report also includes the profiles of key pharmaceutical packaging market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pharmaceutical packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Market segments:

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of

product type

and material.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as,

plastic bottle,

parenteral container,

specialty bags,

blister packaging,

closures,

labels

and others.

Based on material, the pharmaceutical packaging market is categorized as

plastics & polymers,

paper & paperboard,

aluminum foil,

glass

and others.

Based on Geography the market is segmented into

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this Such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, among others. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

