Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Bioadhesives Market 2018 – 2028

Growth Dynamics

Packaging Applications of Bioadhesives bolster Growth

Packaging companies are utilizing the eco-friendly properties of bioadhesives, especially for flexible packaging. Growing demand in this direction is boosting the bioadhesives market. Increasing use of bioadhesives in flexible packaging, specialty packaging, and printed sheet laminations is a key factor driving the market. The strides in the global bioadhesives market are also supported by substantial demand for corrugated boxes in the retail industries in numerous countries.

Personal Hygiene Industry Demand propelling Bioadhesives Market

Apart from this, profuse demand in the bioadhesives market also come from personal hygiene applications. Rising demand for bioadhesives by manufacturers of feminine care products is also boosting the bioadhesives market. They are extensively used in incontinence products and baby diapers.

Internal Bioadhesives gaining Traction in Medical Applications

Bioadhesives, both internal and external, are rising in popularity in medical applications, thereby aiding in the rapid expansion of the bioadhesives market. Most notable of these are in epidermal grafting and wound closure. Increasing efforts to enhance the biocompatibility of internal bioadhesives are opening novel applications in the global bioadhesives market. In recent years, the growing number of novel formulations composed of bioadhesives is catalyzing the market’s prospects. Further, increasing focus of players in developing an evaluation protocol for developing new systems bodes well for the global bioadhesives market.

Global Bioadhesives Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key growth regions in the global bioadhesives market could be Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Of all regions, Europe has been showing increasing potential in the market, owing to favorable regulations toward the adoption of bioadhesives systems. North America is also likely to be an increasing lucrative region in the overall bioadhesives market over the forecast period of 2018–2028. The rapid pace of growth is underpinned by constant technological advances in bioadhesives systems.

