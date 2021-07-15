Global Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market was valued at about $3.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.27 billion at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2022.

The hematology analyzers and reagents market consists of sales of hematology analyzers and reagents. Hematology analyzers provide complete blood count (CBC) with a three part differential white blood cell (WBC) count and can detect small cell populations to diagnose rare blood conditions, measure cell morphology.

Major players in the hematology analyzers and reagents market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Horiba, Siemens, Sysmex.

The rising number of blood donations globally is driving the hematology analyzers and reagents market as hematology analyzers are used to test and screen blood in blood banks. Blood collected from donors through blood donation camps or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks where hematology analyzers are used to screen and test the blood. These screening tests determine the blood type, analyze the blood plasma and detect infectious diseases. Blood banks are witnessing a huge outflow of blood to hospitals and other end-users and inflow of blood from blood donations on a daily basis

Recalls of defective hematology analyzers is acting as a restraint on the hematology analyzers and reagents market. A product recall is done by the manufacturer or developer of the product as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer. A faulty hematology analyzer may provide wrong results and may lead to misdiagnosis, affecting consumer confidence in the analyzers.Regulatory authorities caution healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential for inaccurate diagnostic results with these analyzers and to take appropriate actions including the use of alternative diagnostic testing or confirming analyzer results with manual scanning or estimate of cell counts. For instance, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences recalled its DxH800 and DxH600 and DxH 900 hematology analyzers due to the risk of inaccurate results.

