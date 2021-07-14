Pet Food Market will experience robust expansion in the 2020-2027 forecast period ADM Animal Nutrition, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Darling Ingredients, DSM, Ingredion

Pet food is a plant or an animal material that is formulated and intended for the consumption of pet animals. The meat that is used in the pet food is typically a byproduct of the human food industry that is not regarded as human grade. The pet food market includes great demand for dry foods and less for dry foods initially. It has been noted that the governments of different countries have taken up initiatives for the use of healthy and safe ingredients for the overall wellness of pets.

The pet food market is estimated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising trend of pet humanization. The rising awareness concerning pet food has boosted the growth of the pet food market. However, the increase in pet obesity might restrict the growth of the pet food market. On the other hand, the increasing pet ownership in developing nations is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the pet food market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include ADM Animal Nutrition, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Darling Ingredients Inc., DSM, Ingredion, Kemin Industries, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Fr?res, Sunopta

The “Global Pet Food Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pet food market with detailed market segmentation by animal type, product type, ingredient type, distribution channel and geography. The global pet food market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pet food market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global pet food market is segmented on the basis of animal type, product type, ingredient type and distribution channel. Based on animal type, the market is segmented as dogs, cats, birds and others. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks and organic products. On the basis of ingredient type, the market is segmented as animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets and others.

