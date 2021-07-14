Global Telecom Cloud Market 2020 Trend Analysis, High Demand and Forecast Study 2024

Global Telecom Cloud Market Overview

The Global Telecom Cloud Market is valued at USD 14.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2024 and is expected to witness a growth of 20.89% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The latest trend of Cloud-technology has enabled a way for telecommunication organizations to migrate to the internet, where there is no longer the need to have costly hardware for businesses to stay connected to the rest of the world.

– The advancements in information and communications technology have brought remarkable changes in the global business operation. Various government and public enterprises are dependent on important information infrastructure services. Also, organizations are now showing more interest in cloud services to meet the growing demand from business operations.

– Increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.

– With the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.

– However, the risk of cyber threats poses a big challenge to market growth. as cyber attacks on telecommunication operators can disrupt services for phone and internet consumers, cripple businesses, and shut down government operations.

Scope of the Global Telecom Cloud Market Report

Telecom cloud is actually a new advancement in Information and Communication Technology, where there is no use of hardware to get connected. It provides unlimited network capacity to manage unpredictable data growth and offer a superior customer experience

Key Market Trends

Solution Expected To Dominate the Telecom Cloud Market

– The solution offerings in the market include unified communication and collaboration, content delivery network, and other solutions. this is major;y owing to increasing internet and mobile device penetration.

– With this, businesses increasingly acknowledge the need to leverage advanced technologies, in order to improve business agility and gain operational efficiencies.

– They are deploying a broad array of communications and collaboration applications, including telephony, email, voicemail and unified messaging, instant messaging (IM) and presence, audio, web, and video conferencing, file sharing and white-boarding, mobility, social networking, and more.

– Additionally, exponentially rising media content and demand for rich video content among the increasing online users, along with the trend of digitization among the organizations across end-user verticals spurs the need for content delivery network solutions.

North America Holds the Major Share in the Telecom Cloud Market

– North America witnesses a huge penetration from large enterprises with technically-skilled employees, providing continuous innovative technologies.

– The dominance of this region can be attributed to the recent increase in mobility, and the explosion of smart mobile devices due to the consumerization of IT.

– Moreover, with the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players like AT&T Inc, BT Group PLC., Verizon Communications Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson., Deutsche Telekom, NTT Communications Corporation. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions and products launch to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market. Hence, market concentration will be high.

– May 2018 – AT&T has partnered with SKT, Intel Corporation, and the OpenStack Foundation to launch a new open infrastructure project called Airship. This project builds on the foundation laid by the OpenStack-Helm project launched in 2017. It lets cloud operators manage sites at every stage, from creation through minor and major updates, including configuration changes and OpenStack upgrades.

– May 2018 – The company AT&T partnered with Google to optimize collaboration and cloud networking for business customers. Through Google’s newly launched Partner Interconnect, business customers will be able to use AT&T NetBond for cloud to connect in a highly secure manner to the Google Cloud Platform.

