Global Articulated Robots Market is estimated to reach USD 25.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.8%., Says FSR
Articulated Robots Market: Summary
The Global Articulated Robots Market is estimated to reach USD 25.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.8%. Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) technology is expected to drive the articulated robots market during the forecast period. However, High initial investment cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Open automation architecture is expected to become an opportunity for articulated robots market.
Articulated robot is a robot which has rotary joints. Number of rotary joints can vary from two to ten or more. Articulated robots enable articulated and interpolated movement to any extent within the work area. Some key players in articulated robots market are FANUC Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. among others.
Articulated Robots Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global articulated robots market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of axis, the market is segmented into 4- axis, 5- axis, 6- axis,and 7- axis.
- By component, the articulated robots market is segmented into hardware, software, andservices. By load capacity, the articulated robot market is segmented into low, medium, high, and heavy.
- By application, the articulated robots market is segmented into material handling, assembling, welding, molding,and
- By end use industry, the articulated robots market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, chemical, consumer goods, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing,and others.
Articulated Robots Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Articulated Robots Market by Axis
- 4- Axis
- 5- Axis
- 6- Axis
- 7- Axis
Articulated Robots Market by Component
Hardware
- Controller
- Arm
- End Effector
- Drive
- Sensor
Software
- Services
- Managed
- Professional
Articulated Robots Market by Load Capacity
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Heavy
Articulated Robots Market by Application
- Material Handling
- Assembling
- Welding
- Molding
- Others
Articulated Robots Market by End Use Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Chemical
- Consumer Goods
- Electronics
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Metal
- Others
Articulated Robots Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
