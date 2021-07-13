Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market was valued at about $5.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $7.09 billion at a CAGR of 9.0% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Drugs for Hormonal Replacement Therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition which describes changes a women goes through when her menstruating cycle stops). The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones and others.

Major players in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company

Increasing population of aging and postmenopausal women is driving the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market growth. Hormonal replacement therapy drugs such as Estrogen, Progestin and others are used to treat medical conditions caused due to menopausal conditions. In 2018, according to a report by The Indian Menopause Society, New Delhi, in India there are 65 million women over the menopausal age affected with menopausal symptoms. According to European Menopause and Andropause Society (EMAS) report, women aged over 60 are expected to reach over 1 billion by 2050.

Increasing occurrence of side effects due to the intake of drugs for hormonal deficiency may hinder growth of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market. The side effects include vagina dryness, irregular heartbeat, breast swelling, osteoporosis (weakening of bones) and other effects when women undergo hormonal replacement therapy. High dosage of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy may cause rapid heartbeat, bloating (a buildup of gas in the stomach and intestines), nausea, indigestion, vaginal bleeding, blood clots, heart attack, breast cancer and others.

