Global Blood And Blood Components Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Blood And Blood Components Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global blood and blood components market was valued at about $36.76 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $44.34 billion at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the blood and blood components market in 2018. The blood and blood components market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The blood and blood components market consists of sales of blood and blood component. The market involves collection of donor’s blood and segregating it into required components for the purpose of therapy.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2573&type=smp

Major players in the blood and blood components market are American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Abbott Laboratories, Blood Centers of America, Becton, Dickinson & Co.

The blood and blood components market is being driven by increasing incidence of trauma and road accidents. Sometimes, because of traumas such as hemorrhage, the volume of blood is reduced to a very low level and cannot be replaced fast enough by the body. Also, road accidents cause excessive blood loss from the body that has to be restored immediately. At times, the blood itself lacks a few components as in the case of hemophilia. All these conditions demand transfusion of blood and blood components into the patient’s body.

The blood and blood components market is restrained by the growing risk of developing or transferring an infection while the blood is transmitted to the patients. The growing possibilities of developing any transfusion transmitted infection (TTI) is imposing a restriction on the growth of the market. The fear of transfusion of diseases from the donor to the recipient, forces many customers to avoid using donated blood, thus hampering the growth of the blood and blood components market. The most common viral agents that can be transmitted through blood transfusion are Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis viruses, West Nile Virus (WNV), Human T-cell Lymphotrophic Viruses (HTLVs) etc.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2573

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald