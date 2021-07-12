Food Waste Disposal Equipment Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019 – 2026
Global Food Waste Disposal Equipment market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint
Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Food Waste Disposal Equipment market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Food Waste Disposal Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Food Waste Disposal Equipment market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Key Players Operating in the Global Food Waste Disposal Equipment Market
Several local, regional, and international players manufacture food waste disposal equipment. Thus, the global food waste disposal equipment market is fairly consolidated and the degree of competition is high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution. Key players operating in the global food waste disposal equipment market are:
- Soocen Technology
- Apollo Kitchen Equipment
- WasteCare Corporation
- MEIKO Clean Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Komptech Americas, LLC
- Hobart Corporation
- Mavitec Group
- Delitek As
- Unistone Electric Company
- Disperator AB
- EnviroPure Systems, Inc.
Global Food Waste Disposal Equipment Market: Research Scope
Global Food Waste Disposal Equipment Market, by Type
- Domestic Food Waste Disposable Equipment
- Commercial Food Waste Disposable Equipment
Global Food Waste Disposal Equipment Market, by End-user
- Restaurants
- Hospitals
- Food Manufacturing and Processing Facilities
- Supermarkets
- Schools
- Prisons
- Hotels
- Corporate Offices
- Others
Global Food Waste Disposal Equipment Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Key findings of the Food Waste Disposal Equipment market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Food Waste Disposal Equipment market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Food Waste Disposal Equipment market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Food Waste Disposal Equipment market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Food Waste Disposal Equipment market in terms of value and volume.
The Food Waste Disposal Equipment report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
