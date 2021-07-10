Global Animation, VFX and Games Market by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Animation, VFX and Games market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Animation, VFX and Games.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Animation, VFX and Games market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Animation, VFX and Games market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3ds Max

Ipi Soft

Clara.Io

Motionbuilder

Iclone

Blender

Maya

Houdini Apprentice

Faceshift

Makehuman

Boats Animator

Mixamo

Dragonframe

Smartbody

Poser

Terragen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2D Animation

Computer-Generated Images (CGI)

Visual Effects (VFX)

Network Animation

Enterprise Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High Definition Television

Tablet

Smart Phone

Headgear

Table of Contents

1 Animation, VFX and Games Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animation, VFX and Games

1.2 Classification of Animation, VFX and Games by Types

1.2.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 2D Animation

1.2.4 Computer-Generated Images (CGI)

1.2.5 Visual Effects (VFX)

1.2.6 Network Animation

1.2.7 Enterprise Service

1.3 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 High Definition Television

1.3.3 Tablet

1.3.4 Smart Phone

1.3.5 Headgear

1.4 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Animation, VFX and Games Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Animation, VFX and Games Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Animation, VFX and Games Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Animation, VFX and Games Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Animation, VFX and Games Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Animation, VFX and Games (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 3ds Max

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3ds Max Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ipi Soft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ipi Soft Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Clara.Io

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clara.Io Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Motionbuilder

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Motionbuilder Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Iclone

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Iclone Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Blender

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Blender Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Maya

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Maya Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Houdini Apprentice

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Houdini Apprentice Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Faceshift

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Faceshift Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Makehuman

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Makehuman Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Boats Animator

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Boats Animator Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Mixamo

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Mixamo Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Dragonframe

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Dragonframe Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Smartbody

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Smartbody Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Poser

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Poser Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Terragen

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Animation, VFX and Games Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Terragen Animation, VFX and Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Animation, VFX and Games Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Animation, VFX and Games Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Animation, VFX and Games by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Animation, VFX and Games Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 2D Animation Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Computer-Generated Images (CGI) Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Visual Effects (VFX) Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Network Animation Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Enterprise Service Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Animation, VFX and Games Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 High Definition Television Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Tablet Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Smart Phone Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Headgear Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Animation, VFX and Games Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Animation, VFX and Games Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

