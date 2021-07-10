Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Microsoft Oracle AWS (Amazon) Google PTC IBM GE Predix Salesforce Cisco Thingspeak SAP Aeris Thingstream Exosite Amazon Carriots EMnify Fujitsu Intel Corporation Xively Bosch Software Innovations Zebra Technologies Particle Teezle Ayla Networks Telit)

Description

Scope of the Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report:

The global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3882101

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Microsoft

Oracle

AWS (Amazon)

Google

PTC

IBM

GE Predix

Salesforce

Cisco

Thingspeak

SAP

Aeris

Thingstream

Exosite

Amazon

Carriots

EMnify

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Xively

Bosch Software Innovations

Zebra Technologies

Particle

Teezle

Ayla Networks

Telit

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cloud-platforms-for-internet-of-things-iot-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment by Type, covers

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement

Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home

Wearable

Wisdom City

Industrial Automation & Manufacturing

Interconnected Transportation & Logistics

Health Care

Wisdom and Retail

Wisdom Agriculture

Smart Energy and Security

Other

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3882101

Table of Contents

1 Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT)

1.2 Classification of Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) by Types

1.2.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Device Management

1.2.4 Connectivity Management

1.2.5 Application Enablement

1.3 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Smart Home

1.3.3 Wearable

1.3.4 Wisdom City

1.3.5 Industrial Automation & Manufacturing

1.3.6 Interconnected Transportation & Logistics

1.3.7 Health Care

1.3.8 Wisdom and Retail

1.3.9 Wisdom Agriculture

1.3.10 Smart Energy and Security

1.3.11 Other

1.4 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Ja

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald