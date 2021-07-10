2020-2024 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Share Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Sigfox MAVOCO Arm Holdings (SoftBank Group) Cisco Swisscom EMnify Sierra Wireless Comarch Aeris KORE Wireless Airtel Huawei HPE ZTE Proximus Group Nokia Vodafone Ericsson Truphone Hologram Inc Links Field PTC)

Description

Scope of the Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Report:

The global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Sigfox

MAVOCO

Arm Holdings (SoftBank Group)

Cisco

Swisscom

EMnify

Sierra Wireless

Comarch

Aeris

KORE Wireless

Airtel

Huawei

HPE

ZTE

Proximus Group

Nokia

Vodafone

Ericsson

Truphone

Hologram Inc

Links Field

PTC

Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Segment by Type, covers

Cellular Connectivity

Non-cellular Connectivity

Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

Table of Contents

1 Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices

1.2 Classification of Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices by Types

1.2.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cellular Connectivity

1.2.4 Non-cellular Connectivity

1.3 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Energy & Utilities

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Manufacturing

1.3.9 Transport & Logistics

1.4 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Connectivity Platforms for IoT Devices Status and

Continued….

