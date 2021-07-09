Global Steel Wire Rope Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
The analysts forecast the global steel wire rope market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global steel wire rope for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the steel wire rope sales volume and revenue.
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.
Geographically, the global steel wire rope market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.
– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)
Based on application, the steel wire rope market is segmented into:
– Industrial
– Oil & Gas
– Mining
– Fishing & Husbandry
– Construction
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global steel wire rope market are:
– Ansteel Wire Rope Co., Ltd.
– CERTEX Svenska AB
– DIEPA Drahtseilwerk Dietz GmbH & Co.
– DSR Corporation
– Fuxing New Materials Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
– Guizhou Steel Rope Group Co., Ltd.
– Guizhou Wire Rope Co., Ltd.
– Gustav Wolf GmbH
– Haggie Reid Pty Ltd
– Jiangsu Fasten Group Co., Ltd.
– Jiangsu Langshan Wirerope Co. Ltd.
– Jiangsu Safety Steel Wire Rope Co., Ltd.
– Jiangsu Shenwang Metal Product Co., Ltd.
– Juli Sling Co., Ltd.
– J-Witex Corporation
Objective of the study:
– To analyze and forecast the market size of global steel wire rope market.
– To classify and forecast global steel wire rope market based on region, and application.
– To identify drivers and challenges for global steel wire rope market.
– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global steel wire rope market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for global steel wire rope market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global steel wire rope market.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Key target audiences are:
– Manufacturers of steel wire rope
– Raw material suppliers
– Market research and consulting firms
– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
– Organizations, forums and alliances related to steel wire rope
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with steel wire rope suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.
