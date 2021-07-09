Esters Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016 – 2026

This XploreMR report examines the “global esters” market for the forecast period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the global esters market.

Esters can be defined as the reaction products of acids and alcohols. Esters are small but an important part of synthetic lubricants family and are found to be very useful for various applications in severe environment conditions. Esters are being used exclusively in jet engines lubrication mainly due to their unique combination of clean high temperature operation with low temperature flow ability. Key macroeconomic indicators directly influencing the global consumption of esters are growth of the synthetic lubricants market, industrial lubricants market and food grade lubricants market.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is divided into three sections, i.e., by product (monoesters, diesters, complex esters and methyl esters), by application (automotive lubricants, aviation lubricants, industrial lubricants, marine lubricants and food grade lubricants) and by region. The report analyses the global esters market in terms of market value (US$ ‘000) and volume (tonnes).

The report begins with an overview of the global esters market, by appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints witnessed in the global esters market. Pricing analysis is also included in the report along with impact analysis of key market restraints by region, based on the weighted average to equip clients with crystal clear decision making insights.

The subsequent section analyses the esters market by product type, by application and by region and presents a forecast for the period.

Product types assessed in the report include: Monoesters Diesters Complex Esters Methyl Esters

Applications assessed in the report include: Automotive Lubricant Industrial Lubricant Aviation Lubricant Marine Lubricant Food Grade Lubricant

Regions assessed in the report include: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Japan APEJ Middle East & Africa

To calculate market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional and market split, by application and by product type and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the esters market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the global esters market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and to identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global esters market by region and by application and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the esters market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify the existing market opportunities in the global esters market.

In the final section of the report, the global esters market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of the companies that manufacture Esters. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the global esters market.

Some of the major market players featured in this report are as follows: BASF SE Exxon Mobil Corporation NYCO SA Hatco Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P PMC Biogenix, Inc. Cargill, Inc. Croda International, Plc.

