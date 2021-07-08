Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) Market 2020 Global Analysis By Key Players- Merck Millipore, Thermo Scientific, Biome Rieux, Neogen and more…

Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) Market



This report focuses on Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck Millipore

Thermo Scientific

Biome Rieux

Neogen

bioWorld

Sigama Aldrich

Fluka

Teknova

Carolina Biological

Seaweed Solution Laboratories

MP Biomedicals

DILACO

IPM SCIENTIFIC,INC.

Hopebio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid

Others

Segment by Application

Research

Biotech

Chemical

Others



