Light Therapy Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2019 – 2027
Global Light Therapy market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint
Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Light Therapy market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Light Therapy market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Light Therapy market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Light Therapy market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Light Therapy market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Light Therapy ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Light Therapy being utilized?
- How many units of Light Therapy is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global light therapy market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- Northern Light Technologies
- Verilux, Inc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Beurer
- AuraDayLight
- NATUREBRIGHT
- Carex
- Lucimed SA
- Lumie
- Sphere Gadget Technologies
Light Therapy Market: Research Scope
Light Therapy Market, by Product Type
- Light Box
- Floor & Desk Lamps
- Light Visor
- Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)
- Dawn Simulator
- Light Therapy Bulbs
- Others
Light Therapy Market, by Light Type
- Blue Light
- Red Light
- White Light
- Others (green light, yellow light)
Light Therapy Market, by Application
- Psoriasis
- Cancer
- Acne Vulgaris
- Seasonal Affective Disorder
- Neonatal Jaundice
- Vitiligo
- Sleeping Disorders
- Mood Disorders
- Others
Light Therapy Market, by End-user
- Homecare Settings
- Dermatology Clinics
- Others (workplace, salons)
Light Therapy Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Key findings of the Light Therapy market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Light Therapy market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Light Therapy market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Light Therapy market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Light Therapy market in terms of value and volume.
The Light Therapy report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
