Wasabi Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027 | World Wasabi Inc.,Clearspring Ltd.,Eden Foods,KINJIRUSHI Co., Ltd.,Oregon Coast Wasabi

The global wasabi market accounted to US$ 279.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 590.8 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, the wasabi market is segmented into North America, Asia pacific (APAC), Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. Asia Pacific leads the wasabi market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. North America would continue to generate relatively greater profit, as it is largely consumed as a condiment with Asian dishes but is also used as a flavoring and can be consumed fresh. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, and many of the countries are the agriculture dominated countries, which further raises the growth of the agro-food industry in the region.

Global Wasabi Market – Company Profiles

World Wasabi Inc.

Clearspring Ltd.

Eden Foods

KINJIRUSHI Co., Ltd.

Oregon Coast Wasabi

Real Wasabi, LLC

Wingreens Farms

Wasabi Essentials Ltd.

S&B Foods Inc.

Silver Spring Foods, Inc.

The wasabi market is experiencing a rise in both order intake and revenues. Driving factors such as growing proliferation of Japanese cuisine across the world and increasing awareness of health benefits of wasabi are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of wasabi market in the coming years. Further, high price of Wasabia japonica pertaining to increased production complexities is expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years and have a high impact on the wasabi market in the shorter term.

The wasabi market by application is further segmented into food & beverage, medical, and nutraceutical. The food & beverage of the wasabi market dominate the application segment and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. With an increase in the number of Japanese restaurants, demand for authentic wasabi is also booming. Around 5-10% of restaurants serve wasabi which is made from the actual plant outside Japan, whereas, remaining hotels and restaurants uses imitation of wasabi made up from horseradish, green color flavoring, mustard, and others.

The wasabi market globally is segmented by packaging type into bottles, tubes, pouches & sachets, and others. Geographically, the wasabi market is divided into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The overall wasabi market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the wasabi market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the wasabi industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction Wasabi Market – Key Takeaways Wasabi Market – Market Landscape Wasabi Market – Key Market Dynamics Wasabi Market – Europe Analysis Wasabi Market Analysis – By Product Wasabi Market Analysis – By Component Wasabi Market Analysis– by Deployment Wasabi Market Analysis– by End User Wasabi Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Wasabi Market – Industry Landscape Wasabi Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

